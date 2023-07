Singapore Transport Minister to Remain in Country During Graft Probe, CNA Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Transport Minister S. Iswaran will remain in the country during his leave of absence amid a graft probe, CNA reported, citing the Prime Minister’s Office.

Iswaran won’t have acccess to official resources and government buildings during this time, the broadcaster said.

READ: Singapore Minister Faces Most Serious Graft Probe Since 1986

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.