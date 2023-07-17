(Bloomberg) -- Singapore property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, who’s ensnared in a corruption probe involving its transport minister, is back in the country.

Ong landed on a private jet at Seletar airport on Monday evening, according to the Straits Times, after he left on Friday. The flight was from the Indonesian island of Bali, where Ong has business interests including the Four Seasons Resort and Hard Rock Hotel.

Billionaire Ong, the managing director of Hotel Properties Ltd., was arrested last week in connection with a graft probe involving Transport Minister S. Iswaran. Ong was released on a S$100,000 ($75,706) bail and has to surrender his passport to authorities when he returns.

