(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is encouraging more women to pursue jobs in science, technology and engineering to help bridge the gender pay gap.

While the gap narrowed to 14.3% last year from 16.3% in 2018, the government is looking to do more, according to the Ministry of Manpower’s written reply to parliamentary questions on Tuesday.

The pay difference was lowered to 6%, when adjusted for age, education, occupation, industry and hours worked. That’s comparable to the US and Canada, the ministry said.

Singapore plans to introduce its first workplace fairness law later this year to protect against discrimination. The government is also working to address gender stereotypes about careers and has initiatives to develop women in the tech sector. The city-state doubled government-paid paternity leave to four weeks this year in a bid to balance parenthood and care giving responsibilities.

