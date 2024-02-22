2h ago
Singapore Uses Fake News Law on Opposition Politician, TikTok
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s government has deployed a fake news law against a prominent opposition politician for his comments about public housing policies, the latest use of the contentious legislation that has been used recently against similar figures.
Chee Soon Juan, the Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party, will be required to correct a video he posted on social media, which the Ministry of National Development said “contains false and misleading statements,” regarding public housing, according to a statement on Thursday.
TikTok Pte. will also have to communicate a correction notice to all end-users in Singapore that had accessed a post on the platform by Chee on the topic, the statement said.
Read More: Singapore Prime Minister Defends Fake News Law Amid Criticism
The law has been wielded by authorities in the city-state against other figures since it was passed in 2019, including in recent weeks against opposition lawmaker and chief of the Progress Singapore Party Leong Mun Wai and secretary-general of the opposition Reform Party Kenneth Jeyaretnam.
