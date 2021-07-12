(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s daily tally of coronavirus cases rose to the highest in two weeks, just as authorities eased up on restrictions on groups of people dining at food outlets from Monday as part of a phased easing of restrictions linked to rising vaccination rates.

Eight new coronavirus cases were detected locally with five linked to existing infections, the Health Ministry said. This is the highest since June 27 when 12 cases were found in Singapore.

The uptick in cases from just one infection on Sunday comes as Singapore prepares to further reopen the economy when it achieves getting half of its population fully inoculated by end of this month and two-thirds around its National Day on Aug. 9. As a start, groups of five are now allowed to dine-in from two previously.

Even so, there are concerns Singapore’s reopening could be complicated by its senior citizens who have the lowest take-up rate in Covid-19 vaccinations across all age groups and remain the most vulnerable to any easing of restrictions and increase in infections.

About 70% of those 70 years and above took their first dose so far, Health Ministry data showed, despite being the first to register for the vaccinations from around February. In contrast, the 12-39 years cohort achieved 70% first vaccination rate now in a far shorter time from booking appointments in June.

(Updates with milestone, vaccination rates)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.