(Bloomberg) -- Singaporean authorities detected 19 new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases, the highest since June 3, due to an increase in testing amid a phased loosening of restrictions this week.

Two cases were untraceable while 17 cases were linked to earlier infections, government data showed on Monday. Of the new infections detected today, one was discovered in a foreign worker dormitory. Six imported cases were already under quarantine.

On June 3, 35 coronavirus cases were detected, with just one infection unlinked.

Over the weekend, a spike in cases prompted the Ministry of Health to close a shopping mall and food center temporarily after several infections were detected in those locations. Aside from cleaning operations, staff and tenants will be undergoing Covid-19 testing.

The increase in cases comes after Singapore’s government decided to ease some of the restrictions imposed in mid-May following an outbreak. Starting today, group sizes have been raised to five from two persons. If cases remain under control, the authorities will allow dining-in at restaurants and fitness classes from June 21.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.