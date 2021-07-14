(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s local virus cases reached a 15-month high on Wednesday with 56 new cases amid a worsening cluster at karaoke lounges.

Of the total, six are unlinked and 41 are tied to the karaoke cluster, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was reported by the Straits Times as saying this development would not threaten the city-state’s reopening measures.

The new infection numbers are the highest since April 8 last year, when there were 64 local cases.

The government is encouraging individuals who had visited certain karaoke lounges that had been operating as food and beverage outlets between June 29 to July 13 to come forward for free testing.

While Singapore’s case numbers are far smaller compared to its neighbors Indonesia and Malaysia where daily tallies have hit records, the country is closely watched on how it unravels pandemic restrictions and tackles virus flare-ups.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.