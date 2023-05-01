(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s top diplomat expressed “grave concern” over altercations in the South China Sea following a near collision between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the highly-contested region.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said his government wants all nations, including superpowers, to work together to ensure “free access and opportunities” in Southeast Asia and its sea lanes.

“So obviously we do view any altercations, conditions for incidents at sea, with grave concern,” he told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

Tensions have escalated in recent months between China and the Philippines over the disputed, resource-rich waters of the South China Sea. Two Chinese coast guard vessels blocked Philippine patrol boats in the vicinity of Ayungin shoal on April 23. Beijing and Manila both defended the actions of their vessels.

Singapore’s foreign minister said it was important to “head off these situations” and emphasized the importance of Asean’s ongoing negotiations for a code of conduct in the South China Sea.

“It will not resolve the disputes over sovereignty but it can help build confidence,” he said.

Balakrishnan spoke at a press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong following an annual meeting of the Singapore-Australian Joint Ministerial Committee.

The Singapore foreign minister gave some of his strongest comments yet in support of the Aukus agreement, a security partnership between Australia, the US and the UK which could see Canberra operating a fleet of nuclear submarines as early as the 2030s.

As long as the Aukus agreement contributed “constructively” to regional security, Singapore would support it, Balakrishnan said.

The foreign minister said he hoped the US and China could stabilize their relationship to “maximize the options for all of us,” although he recognized it would take time for Washington and Beijing to rebuild trust.

“That would give all of us much relief and a sense of stability,” he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.