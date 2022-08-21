(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned against “foreign actors” and interference campaigns fueling divisions in the city state as global geopolitical tensions escalate.

China-US relations have become “very troubled,” Lee said in his annual National Day Rally speech Sunday, adding that Singapore is among those trying “our best to avoid being caught up in the major power rivalry.” He cited tensions between the two superpowers over Taiwan, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Singapore has been one of the most vocal in Asia calling for the US and China to avoid a destructive clash that could hit smaller countries in the region. A city-state dependent on trade, Singapore supports a strong American presence in Asia by allowing the US to access military facilities while also counting China as its top trading partner.

Singapore is also the only Southeast Asian nation to impose sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Lee also warned Singaporeans not to believe everything posted online. He referenced content on platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook and WeChat. Some messages regarding the war in Ukraine “are clearly attempting to stir up strong anti-American sentiments,” while others aim to discredit Russia and China, and seek to influence and persuade people to side with the West, he said.

“Some of these messages have an ulterior aim of persuading you to take sides, or even to erode your trust in the government,” he added.

The government has long said that Singapore is especially vulnerable to fake news and hostile information campaigns given it is a financial hub with a multi-ethnic international population that enjoys widespread Internet access.

Singapore’s foreign interference law came into effect on July 7, which specifically covers hostile information campaigns. Provisions to thwart foreign interference via local proxies will come into force at a later date. The bill allows authorities to order social media platforms like Facebook Inc. and Internet service providers to disclose information behind harmful content they suspect may be carried out by foreign actors or entities.

Singapore Passes Contentious Law to Counter Foreign Interference

Asia Pacific will see more geopolitical contestation, and the region has enjoyed peace for so long that it is “hard for us to imagine things being different,” Lee said.

“Look at how things have gone wrong in Europe,” Lee said, referring the issues around the Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Can you be sure that things cannot go wrong in our region too? Better get real, and be psychologically prepared.”

Singapore will stick with the compulsory two-year military service for all male citizens and keep the security forces “strong and credible,” he said.

“Most importantly, we must stay one united people,” Lee said. “Stay alert against foreign actors who are looking to exploit our vulnerabilities and to influence our people for their own interests.”

