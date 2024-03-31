(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is facing a fresh wave of dengue cases and authorities are warning of a surge in coming months after seven fatalities were reported so far this year.

Over 5,000 dengue cases were reported in the first quarter, double that of the same period last year, according to the National Environment Agency. Dengue, also known as break-bone fever, traditionally peaks from May to October in the city-state.

The number of Aedes mosquito breeding habitats found near homes in January has doubled compared to last year, NEA said in a statement released Sunday. The country’s population has low immunity to all four dengue virus serotypes, it added.

“The continued presence of all these dengue risk factors may lead to a surge in dengue cases in the coming months, if insufficient action is taken,” the agency said.

Singapore saw the number of dengue cases fall to 9,949 last year, down from the 32,173 cases seen in 2022.

