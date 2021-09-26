(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s finance minister said any form of wealth tax would fit into the nation’s progressive tax system and pledged the government’s commitment to fiscal sustainability after it dipped into past reserves to cushion the economy during the pandemic.

The overall tax systems should be “fair and progressive, that those with the means are able to pay more,” Finance Minister Lawrence Wong told Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin on Monday. “And I think in that context, any form of wealth tax will fit into that broader system.”

Wong also reiterated that fresh Covid-19 restrictions announced late last week are giving the city-state time to bolster its health care system to cope with rising cases.

