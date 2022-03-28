(Bloomberg) -- A White Paper released by Singapore’s government seeks to strengthen fairness in the workplace for women and enable more female representation in leadership.

The government should introduce new guidelines requiring employers to consider work-from-home requests fairly and properly, according to the paper on Singapore Women’s Development issued on Monday. Employers should also provide women with the choice to undergo elective egg freezing and encourage greater utilization of parental leave entitlements, according to the paper, which outlines 25 actions the government should take.

Women in most cities do not believe they have equality, according to a survey conducted by Bloomberg Businessweek last year. According to that analysis, cities such as Singapore score high on safety but poorly on ensuring protections for women at the very bottom of the labor ladder.

“For Singapore to become an even fairer and more inclusive society, we must continue to evolve our mindsets on gender roles and address the practical challenges that women face,” according to the white paper, which distilled input from nearly 6,000 participants over 160 conversations.

