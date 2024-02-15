(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s government is seeking correction to online posts made by opposition Progress Singapore Party chief and member of parliament Leong Mun Wai about financial aid rendered to a couple.

The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act Office has been instructed to issue correction directions to Leong as well as media outlets Gutzy Asia and The Online Citizen for republishing his social media posts, according to a statement from the Ministry of Social and Family Development on Thursday.

In Facebook and Instagram posts on Feb. 12, Leong had falsely referred to the couple’s lack of financial assistance from public sector agencies, according to the statement. The correction directions require Leong to insert a notice against the original post, with a link to the government’s clarification.

