Singapore Will Be in Phase 3 of Virus Curbs for ‘Quite A While’
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore could be in a so-called Phase 3 of virus curbs for more than a year, until an effective vaccine or treatment is widely available and distributed, Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who also co-chairs the virus taskforce, said in a Bloomberg TV interview.
- Phase 3 -- which could include meeting in slightly larger groups -- will be announced when the conditions are right, Wong said. The country is currently in Phase 2 of its virus response stage
- “Phase 3 is not a free-for-all,” Wong said, adding that it does not mean “going back to the pre-Covid status-quo ante, and we will be in Phase 3 for quite a while because it will last until an effective vaccine or treatment is widely available”
- The minister emphasized the need for residents to continue carrying out “basic” measures such as wearing masks and avoiding crowds while a vaccine is being distributed
- Singapore is also entering into supply agreements with with several vaccine companies
- Medical personnel, frontline workers, and vulnerable groups including the elderly will likely be prioritized for the vaccine
- Singapore also welcomes other countries to join air travel bubbles, as long as they meet conditions such as low level of cases.
- “We want to open up because this is existential,” Wong said
