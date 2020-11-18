(Bloomberg) -- Singapore could be in a so-called Phase 3 of virus curbs for more than a year, until an effective vaccine or treatment is widely available and distributed, Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who also co-chairs the virus taskforce, said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Phase 3 -- which could include meeting in slightly larger groups -- will be announced when the conditions are right, Wong said. The country is currently in Phase 2 of its virus response stage

“Phase 3 is not a free-for-all,” Wong said, adding that it does not mean “going back to the pre-Covid status-quo ante, and we will be in Phase 3 for quite a while because it will last until an effective vaccine or treatment is widely available”

The minister emphasized the need for residents to continue carrying out “basic” measures such as wearing masks and avoiding crowds while a vaccine is being distributed

Singapore is also entering into supply agreements with with several vaccine companies

Medical personnel, frontline workers, and vulnerable groups including the elderly will likely be prioritized for the vaccine

Singapore also welcomes other countries to join air travel bubbles, as long as they meet conditions such as low level of cases.

“We want to open up because this is existential,” Wong said

