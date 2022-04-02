(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will not need to tighten pandemic measures even if the number of Covid-19 cases starts to rise again, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong told The Straits Times.

The easing of international travel restrictions will allow more workers to come into Singapore, with labor levels in the country’s construction sector expected to reach “previous levels” by the middle of the year, the newspaper cited Wong as saying. Increased inflationary pressure should be alleviated by the additional labor, he said in the report.

The city state is on the lookout for a potential resurgence in Covid cases after implementing the biggest easing of restrictions since the pandemic began. Rules for eating out at restaurants, traveling into the country and mask-wearing while outdoors are among the swathe of measures that were loosened starting from late-March.

The newspaper cited Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as saying that rules restricting the movement and entry of unvaccinated Singaporeans would not be reviewed until the country’s hospital situation was “completely stable.” Both ministers warned the situation could still worsen enough to affect their predictions, according to the report.

