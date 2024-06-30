2h ago
Singapore Workers’ Party Re-Elects Its Main Leadership Team
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Workers’ Party re-elected its chair and secretary-general, choosing to retain the leaders that will take the island’s main opposition group into the next general election.
Sylvia Lim retained her position as chair, while Pritam Singh remains secretary-general, the group said in a statement on its Facebook page. The party held its cadre members’ conference on Sunday.
A general election is due to be held by November 2025. The Workers’ Party made historic gains in the last one in 2020 when it won a record ten seats and secured two group representation constituencies. It had cast itself as a check on the ruling People’s Action Party that has been in power since independence in 1965.
Singh is due to go on trial on Oct. 14 in connection with a lying scandal involving a former lawmaker from his party, the Straits Times newspaper reported in May. He was charged in March for “willfully making false answers to material questions” during an examination by a parliamentary committee. Singh has pleaded not guilty.
