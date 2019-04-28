(Bloomberg) -- Singaporeans’ deep-seated desire for home ownership has seen them snap up the biggest share of residential properties versus foreigners in a decade.

About 79 percent of private apartments went to Singaporeans in the first quarter, the most since the first three months of 2009, according to property consultants OrangeTee & Tie Pte. And the homes weren’t cheap -- the proportion of local purchases of luxury units jumped to 69 percent from 36 percent in the same period a year ago.

“The rising number of affluent locals purchasing luxury homes indicates their confidence that Singapore remains a safe haven for capital preservation and appreciation,” Christine Sun, head of research and consultancy at OrangeTee, said.

That confidence was also reflected in a survey released last week by PropertyGuru, which found that while most locals believe home prices are too high, two-thirds reckon apartments are still affordable -- not bad in a city where prime unit prices come in around the $1.2 million mark and the average monthly rent is $1,935.

Younger people are moving out of their parents’ homes earlier and demand for executive condominiums has grown in popularity among upgraders, PropertyGuru’s study found.

Developers sold a total of 1,838 new homes last quarter, 16 percent higher than in the same period a year ago, Urban Redevelopment Authority data show. Buyers with deep pockets proved particularly fond of newly launched luxury condos, where sales more than doubled to 192 units, the highest number of new prime dwellings homes sold in any quarter since December 2017.

Last quarter also saw the most sales of super-luxury new condos -- or those with price tags in excess of S$3,500 ($2,570) per square foot -- in more than a decade. One penthouse in a development near the Orchard Road shopping district went for S$28 million, or S$4,927 per square foot.

