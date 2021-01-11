(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. returned 12.7% on its investments in 2020, turning in one of its strongest years in the past decade, according to an investor letter reviewed by Bloomberg.

The New York-based hedge fund reported the same returns for both its international and onshore funds, marking their best year since 2012 and 2016, respectively, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

A representative for Elliott declined to comment.

The document shows Elliott was profitable every month in 2020, including in March when it eked out a 0.1% return amid a broader selloff in the markets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 returned 16% over 2020.

Elliott’s assets under management grew to $45.2 billion from roughly $41 billion at the end of June.

Elliott, which is run by billionaire Paul Singer, took at least 16 new activist positions in 2020, including at Twitter Inc., Softbank Group Corp., and others, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.