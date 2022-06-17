(Bloomberg) -- The rout in Australian bonds this week is offering up value for at least one investor.

A single buyer snapped up all A$1 billion ($703 million) of Australian government bonds offered Friday, the first such occurrence since September 2020, according to data from the Australian Office of Financial Management. The 1.25% notes maturing in May 2032 were sold at a yield of 4.115% with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.77, the AOFM said, without identifying the buyer.

Australian bonds have been whipsawed by growing fears of more aggressive rate hikes after Governor Philip Lowe said the central bank will do what’s necessary to bring inflation down to its 2%-3% target. The bets are adding to the upward pressure fueled by policy tightening by major central banks such as the Federal Reserve.

Read More: Aussie Bond Volatility Jumps to Decade High as Liquidity Shrinks

Benchmark 10-year bond yields soared 44 basis points this week to 4.11%, the largest weekly increase since February 2021.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.