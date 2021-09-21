(Bloomberg) -- Rent for single-family homes in the U.S. surged 8.5% in July, the biggest increase since 2005.

The Phoenix metropolitan area led U.S. cities with an 18.9% year-over-year gain, according to a report Tuesday by CoreLogic Inc. Miami (17%) and Las Vegas (14.3%) also saw big jumps.

Single-family rents have jumped amid a lack of affordable properties to buy. With little inventory available for first-time buyers, Americans looking for backyards and extra rooms have been pushed into the rental market.

There is little sign that the inflation will ease in coming months, a potential issue as eviction moratoriums that have protected renters during the pandemic expire, according to Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic.

“Affordability challenges may begin to pose a more urgent concern for renters,” she said.

