Singtel Jumps as Much as 11% After Digital Bank Win With Grab

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. shares soared after its consortium with Grab Holdings Inc. was awarded a license to run a digital full bank in Singapore.

The telecom operator rose as much as 11%, the biggest jump since 2008. Digital full banks will be allowed to take deposits and provide banking services to both retail and corporate customers. Ant Group Co. and U.S.-listed Sea Ltd. are also among the four winners announced Friday.

