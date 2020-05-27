1h ago
Singtel Profit Slumps to 27-Year Low on Overseas Charges
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.’s profit slumped to the lowest since 1993 as it booked a charge for costs at an India-based carrier it owns a stake in and as the coronavirus pandemic crimped mobile service revenue.
Net income plunged 65% to S$1.08 billion in the year ended March, the company said Thursday in a statement before trading hours. That compares with the S$1.28 billion average of analyst estimates.
Key Insights
- Singtel, which gets more than half its revenue outside Singapore, faces intensifying competition in overseas markets where it has invested in wireless carriers including Bharti Airtel in India and Australia-based Optus.
- A court ruling in India left Bharti Airtel with billions of dollars in fees.
- “Adverse regulatory outcomes in India and the onset of COVID-19 in the fourth quarter,” resulted in a challenging fiscal year, Singtel Group Chief Executive Officer Chua Sock Koong said in the statement.
- The carrier is also upgrading to fifth-generation wireless technology in Singapore, where it expects to debut the network in January 2021.
Market Reaction
- Singtel shares have dropped 22% this year, in-line with the decline in the Straits Times Index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
- Of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, 16 rate the stock buy, 4 hold and no sell recommendations.
Get More
- Proposed final dividend 5.45 Singaporean cents a share; total dividend 12.25 cents a share
- Fourth quarter net income: S$574.4 million
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.