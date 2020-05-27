(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.’s profit slumped to the lowest since 1993 as it booked a charge for costs at an India-based carrier it owns a stake in and as the coronavirus pandemic crimped mobile service revenue.

Net income plunged 65% to S$1.08 billion in the year ended March, the company said Thursday in a statement before trading hours. That compares with the S$1.28 billion average of analyst estimates.

Key Insights

Singtel, which gets more than half its revenue outside Singapore, faces intensifying competition in overseas markets where it has invested in wireless carriers including Bharti Airtel in India and Australia-based Optus.

A court ruling in India left Bharti Airtel with billions of dollars in fees.

“Adverse regulatory outcomes in India and the onset of COVID-19 in the fourth quarter,” resulted in a challenging fiscal year, Singtel Group Chief Executive Officer Chua Sock Koong said in the statement.

The carrier is also upgrading to fifth-generation wireless technology in Singapore, where it expects to debut the network in January 2021.

Market Reaction

Singtel shares have dropped 22% this year, in-line with the decline in the Straits Times Index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, 16 rate the stock buy, 4 hold and no sell recommendations.

Get More

Proposed final dividend 5.45 Singaporean cents a share; total dividend 12.25 cents a share

Fourth quarter net income: S$574.4 million

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.