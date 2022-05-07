(Bloomberg) -- Sinn Fein is the biggest party in Northern Ireland’s Assembly for the first time, a historic election result that marks a significant shift in the region’s balance of power and sends a strong message to Boris Johnson’s government in London.

The nationalist party -- whose ultimate goal is to unite Northern Ireland with the neighboring Republic of Ireland -- won the largest number of seats and intends to nominate its northern leader Michelle O’Neill as the region’s first minister.

“Today represents a very significant moment of change,” O’Neill, 45, said on Saturday. “It’s a defining moment for politics and for people. Today ushers in a new era.”

It’s the first time that a nationalist party has topped the vote since the power-sharing government was established following the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which largely ended decades of violence between unionists and nationalists. While the prospect of reuniting the island for the first time since 1921 remains far off, the election shows that the parties backing a unionist future with Britain are in retreat.

“Northern Ireland was founded as a Unionist state, with an inbuilt Unionist majority,” said Brian Hanley, assistant professor in 20th Century History at Trinity College Dublin. “The election of not just a nationalist as first minister, but a republican from a tradition which rejects the partition of Ireland entirely, is seismic.”

Sinn Fein won at least 27 seats, overtaking the formerly dominant pro-British Democratic Unionist Party, which had secured 24 as of 8:30 pm in Belfast, with 88 out of 90 seats declared, according to the BBC. The former political wing of the Irish Republican Army won 29% of first choice votes, while the DUP drew 21% support in the election held on May 5.

Centrist Rise

The results also show the exponential rise of a third force -- the centrist and pro-EU Alliance Party, which more than doubled its number of seats to 17 from 8 by Saturday evening.

Its success in part reflects the growing number of people who have rejected traditional sectarian loyalties. That in turn may add to calls for constitutional reform to the power-sharing system which gives preference to parties designated as unionist or nationalist.

“It suggests we do now have a three-block landscape,” said Katy Hayward, professor of political sociology at Queen’s University Belfast. “We’ve known there’s people who are neither unionist nor nationalist for a long time, it’s just that they’ve never had the confidence in voting so clearly. In the past, ‘other’ has seemed like a wasted vote.”

Unionist Setback

The outcome deals a heavy blow to unionists, with the formerly dominant pro-British Democratic Unionist Party losing seats from 28 in 2017.

The DUP’s losses will be keenly felt by the U.K.’s Conservative government, still embroiled in a battle with the European Union over Brexit and the arrangements governing the trade arrangements for Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Protocol puts a customs border in the Irish Sea between the region and the rest of Britain to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland. The DUP centered its campaign around opposing the arrangement, and Johnson’s U.K. government says the protocol disrupts trade in the region and wants it re-written.

“The worse the DUP perform, the harder it is for the U.K. government to keep credibly to their Northern Ireland approach,” said David Henig, who focuses on U.K. trade at the European Centre for International Political Economy think tank.

In the Balance

Focus will now turn to forming a new devolved government, with Sinn Fein and the DUP eligible to nominate the first and deputy first ministers. Under the power-sharing arrangement, the posts are equal and one cannot be in position without the other. However, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said on Saturday he would wait for the U.K. government’s response on the protocol before deciding whether to participate.

If an executive cannot be formed, the assembly can continue to function for six months, though it cannot sign off on key decisions such as budgets.

“Until the executive is formed, until there’s a budget in place then we don’t have the wherewithal to support families and indeed businesses with the cost of living crisis,” said Stephen Kelly, chief executive officer of Manufacturing NI. “On a purely practical level, that’s essential right now.”

A United Ireland?

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein’s success will likely bolster calls for a united Ireland, a cause boosted by fallout from Brexit both north and south of the border.

Sinn Fein has said it intends to begin planning for a border poll, though under the Good Friday Agreement this can only be called by the U.K. government and only if it is likely to pass in the north. Only 32% of people backed the idea in an April survey for The Irish News, while 48% opposed it.

Even so, Sinn Fein is currently the most popular party in the Republic too, drawing 33% support in a recent Irish Times poll, ten points ahead of Prime Minister Micheal Martin’s Fianna Fail.

Though this week’s result in Northern Ireland doesn’t “mean a united Ireland is inevitable, it makes this question being raised unavoidable,” Hanley said.

