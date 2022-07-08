(Bloomberg) -- Sinn Fein has lodged a motion of no confidence in Ireland’s coalition government, after the government lost its majority earlier this week.

The motion will be debated in parliament on Tuesday, before it goes into recess, the party said in an emailed statement. Still, the government usually wins such votes with the support of independents, so is unlikely to fall.

“This government has lost its parliamentary majority, failed to tackle the cost of living and housing crises,” Mary Lou McDonald, the party’s president, said on Twitter.

