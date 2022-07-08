2h ago
Sinn Fein Lodges Motion of No Confidence in Irish Government
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sinn Fein has lodged a motion of no confidence in Ireland’s coalition government, after the government lost its majority earlier this week.
The motion will be debated in parliament on Tuesday, before it goes into recess, the party said in an emailed statement. Still, the government usually wins such votes with the support of independents, so is unlikely to fall.
“This government has lost its parliamentary majority, failed to tackle the cost of living and housing crises,” Mary Lou McDonald, the party’s president, said on Twitter.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:56
Europe's energy crisis to worsen regardless of Nord Stream 1 restart: Advantage Energy CEO
-
6:06
BlackRock, crypto ETFs bleed in biggest Canadian outflow in years
-
6:16
Adele license fees to help fund US$335M of bonds
-
4:28
Saving for retirement is becoming out of reach for young Canadians
-
12:43
Report recommends pegging minimum wages to average incomes
-
8:22
A recession would be worse in Canada than U.S.: Economist