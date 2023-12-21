(Bloomberg) -- Irish opposition party Sinn Fein said it wants to lower Ireland’s home prices as much as possible, raising eyebrows among real estate experts as the left-wing party gears up for the next election, when housing will be top of voters’ minds.

House prices in Dublin should come down to around €300,000 ($330,000), party leader Mary Lou McDonald told the Irish Times on Wednesday. That compares with the median dwelling price for Dublin city of €415,000 in October, according to the statistics office.

Ireland faces a major housing crisis as a shortage of supply causes both rental and sale prices to spiral. It’s one of the biggest issues facing politicians ahead of a vote that must be held by March 2025.

However, bringing prices down would only be possible in the case of a crash or a significant increase in housing supply, said Marian Finnegan, managing director of estate agent Sherry FitzGerald’s residential unit.

Sinn Fein’s promise is controversial in some real estate circles because despite an acknowledgment that prices are soaring, suggesting they should come down brings back the specter of the global financial crash, which decimated Ireland’s economy.

While improving affordability “may be an aspiration,” it is only achievable over the medium term with structural changes needed, Dermot O’Leary, Chief Economist at Goodbody, said in an email. “Outside of economic crisis, I have not seen the types of price reduction occur anywhere that are being alluded to,” he added.

Sinn Fein has never been in government in the Republic of Ireland but is currently leading in national surveys of voting intention. It’s ahead of government coalition party Fianna Fail by 14 points, according to an Irish Times poll from September. The party has risen in popularity with alternative proposals to tackle housing, homelessness and other social issues.

While housing supply has picked up, with 30,000 new dwellings completed in 2022, double the 2017 total, more stock is still needed to meet demand. Sinn Fein will increase supply in its first term in government, putting houses on the market for prices at and below €300,000, according to the party’s housing spokesman Eoin O Broin.

In its first year in office, the party would bring 21,000 public houses onto the market which buyers could purchase at the cost of construction, he told Bloomberg News on a phone call. Private sector house prices, he added, would be brought down with a “series of activation measures” including reducing development costs and reforming the planning system.

However, promising to bring house prices down is “a highly aspirational, populist, rhetoric,” Diarmaid Sheridan, an analyst at the stockbroker Davy, told Bloomberg. “If a new policy, and it is a very big if, was to deliver more affordable housing then it may expand the potential pool of buyers. This could be a positive, but in practice it is very difficult to see occurring.”

There is no silver bullet to solve the crisis, Pat Davitt, chief executive officer of Ireland’s Institute of Professional Auctioneers, said. “But more stock will help.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.