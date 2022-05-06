(Bloomberg) -- Sinn Fein looks set to secure a significant victory in elections for Northern Ireland’s assembly after drawing the largest number of first preference votes, in a historic first for a nationalist party.

Although the final seat totals won’t be known until later, the trend suggests a major shift in the region’s political balance.

The nationalist party, whose ultimate goal is a united Ireland, won 29% of first choice votes, overtaking the formerly dominant pro-British Democratic Unionist Party, which drew 21% in the election held on May 5, according to the BBC.

It’s the first time a nationalist party has led results since the power-sharing government was established following the 1998 Good Friday agreement, which largely ended decades of violence between unionists and nationalists.

With 29 of 90 seats declared Friday, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army has won 16, while the cross-community Alliance Party and DUP were tied on 4. The Ulster Unionist Party had 3 seats as of 8:15 p.m. in Belfast. The Alliance Party drew 13.5% of first preference votes while the UUP won 11.2%, the BBC reported.

A Sinn Fein win would come as a blow to unionism and to the U.K. Conservative government. The DUP has campaigned strongly against the Northern Irish Protocol -- the part of the Brexit agreement dealing with the region -- which Boris Johnson’s pro-unionist government wants to get re-written.

If Sinn Fein wins the largest number of seats, it will be eligible to choose the region’s first minister. While the positions of first and deputy first minister are equal, the symbolic difference of a nationalist holding the post would be huge.

A dominant Sinn Fein would also likely to encourage those who want to see a united Ireland both north and south of the border.

Northern Ireland’s assembly is elected using a system of Proportional Representation known as Single Transferable Vote. Voters can select from five candidates in order of preference. Seats are then awarded in proportion to the number of votes cast, with voters’ lower ranking preferences also taken into account.

