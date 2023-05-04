(Bloomberg) -- An affiliate of Chinese state-backed developer Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. is adding to a wave of debt extensions among Chinese builders by seeking to delay a coupon payment as liquidity worsens further in the real estate sector.

Sino-Ocean Capital Holding Ltd. is proposing to set back its interest payment to October instead of April for its 6% dollar notes maturing October 2023, according to a consent solicitation document seen by Bloomberg.

The proposal would require approval from creditors holding at least 75% of the note’s outstanding value, according to the document. Failure to obtain approval would mean a default event is likely to occur on May 9, the end of the 14-day grace period for the semi-annual interest payment originally due April 25, according to the document.

The development suggests weaker support from Sino-Ocean Group, China’s 24th largest builder by sales, which holds a 49% stake in Sino-Ocean Capital, and raises questions about the ability of the major shareholder to service its own debt.

Record Defaults

While China’s developer-dominated high-yield dollar bonds rallied after the government started rolling out measures last fall to stem record defaults, a number of mid-sized companies are still facing a liquidity crunch as home sales post a slow recovery. A Bloomberg index tracking the notes has dropped for three consecutive months.

Representatives of Sino-Ocean Capital have also told investors the company has engaged Haitong International to explore a number of options, including launching an exchange offer for its 6.25% notes due June 2023, said two investors involved in the talks, who asked not to be identified saying the discussions were private.

Officials from Sino-Ocean, the affiliate, and Haitong didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sino-Ocean Capital is also facing a winding-up petition in Hong Kong filed by Great Wall International Investment VIII Ltd., and a court hearing has been scheduled for June 7, Bloomberg has reported.

