(Bloomberg) -- Sinopec’s third-quarter earnings fell as the Chinese oil giant faced constrained demand and struggled to recover from Covid Zero restrictions that hit its key fuel-selling business.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., as the firm is officially known, said net income fell 38% in the quarter from the year-earlier period, to 12.83 billion yuan ($1.8 billion), according to an exchange filing released Friday.

The results followed record first-half profits for Asia’s biggest refiner, which benefited earlier this year as strong crude prices increased the value of its stockpiles and drilling production. Brent crude averaged 33% higher in the latest quarter compared to the same period last year, though prices were down 13% from the second quarter.

Sinopec’s refining operating profits fell 61% in the first nine months compared with the year-earlier period, the company said Friday. The refining business has struggled to overcome the impact of pandemic lockdowns, while a gloomy economic outlook weighs on oil demand.

“Refining margins could face rising pressure as Beijing keeps oil-product prices stable to fight inflation,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Henik Fung in a note.

Sinopec’s oil and gas output rose 2% to 363 million barrels in the nine-month period. Full-year output is expected to increase to 491 million barrels. The company increased its diesel output by 4.7%, helped by Beijing’s stimulus to boost infrastructure and greater exports to reap profits from international markets.

China’s top oil and gas majors face increased pressure to lift output and ensure energy security to avoid any shortfalls ahead of winter. Beijing has also urged more investing on upstream drilling and exploration.

Sinopec spent 104 billion yuan in the first nine months, up 16%. Its full-year capital expenditure target is set at 198 billion yuan.

The company is expanding its hydrogen-making capacity to build a complete supply chain and steer its low-carbon transition.

Sinopec’s earnings follow results from PetroChina Co. and Cnooc Ltd., the other Chinese major producers which have a heavier exposure to the upstream sector. Both reported solid profit gains on Thursday thanks to strong oil prices.

