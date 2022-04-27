(Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest oil refiner posted increased profits for the first quarter even as the country’s worst pandemic outbreak threatens a pullback in fuel demand.

Sinopec reported 23.3 billion yuan ($3.6 billion) in net income, an increase of 24% from the same period last year, according to an exchange filing Wednesday. The Chinese oil giant, officially known as China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., had its best financial year in a decade in 2021.

While the firm’s core refining business saw a 15% increase in operating profit in the quarter, its outlook is being clouded by demand destruction due to covid lockdowns in cities like Shanghai. Strict travel curbs and shuttered factories have sapped demand for transport fuel. Costlier feedstock could also eat into gains from the refining and chemical segments, said Chia Cheng Chen, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.

China’s state-owned oil firms have benefited from rising crude and gas prices as they boost domestic production to meet government calls for enhanced energy security. Sinopec’s oil and gas output rose 3.7% in the first quarter, compared with a 4% increase nationwide. Capital expenditures were 25.38 billion yuan for the quarter, after it said last month it planned a record annual spend of 198 billion yuan this year.

Most of the increase came from the natural gas side, where the firm is having success using hydraulic fracturing to tap shale supplies near Chongqing. Gas output jumped 7.7% compared to a 1% rise in crude production, although the latter benefited from a 62% increase in realized prices, the company said in the filing.

