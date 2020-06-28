(Bloomberg) -- The second vaccine developed by Sinopharm has been found to be safe and able to generate high titers of antibodies among participants in phase I and II clinical trials, according to a Weibo posting by Sinopharm Group on Sunday.

All the participants get 2 shots at either 3- or 4-week intervals have generated neutralizing antibodies, a measurement of the vaccine’s ability to stimulate specific immune response to the coronavirus.

Vaccine is jointly developed by Sinopharm’s Beijing research institute and Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention

