Sinopharm Says Second Covid Vaccine Found to Be Safe
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The second vaccine developed by Sinopharm has been found to be safe and able to generate high titers of antibodies among participants in phase I and II clinical trials, according to a Weibo posting by Sinopharm Group on Sunday.
- All the participants get 2 shots at either 3- or 4-week intervals have generated neutralizing antibodies, a measurement of the vaccine’s ability to stimulate specific immune response to the coronavirus.
- Vaccine is jointly developed by Sinopharm’s Beijing research institute and Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention
- NOTE: June 23, Chinese Covid-19 Vaccines Cleared for Final Testing in U.A.E.
- NOTE: June 17, Sinopharm Jumps Most in 5 Years on Coronavirus Vaccine Data (1)
