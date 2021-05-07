(Bloomberg) -- China’s Sinopharm won the backing of the World Health Organization for its Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for a wider rollout of the shot in countries scrambling for immunizations.

The WHO approved for emergency use the vaccine produced by the state-owned pharmaceutical company, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet on Friday.

The backing of Sinopharm’s shot adds another inoculation to Covax, a program backed by WHO and other global health groups dedicated to ensuring every country has access to vaccinations. It joins immunizations from Pfizer Inc. and its partner BioNTech SE, AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson, that are available especially to poor nations that have been shut out as wealthy countries wrapped up most of the existing vaccine supply.

