(Bloomberg) -- Young children who received two doses of China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccine gained “modest” defenses against omicron infections and higher protection against developing severe cases of Covid-19, a study showed.

Researchers, who observed about 490,000 children ages 3 to 5 years, estimated the Sinovac shot has effectiveness rates of 38% against Covid-19, 65% against hospitalization, and 69% against an infection severe enough to require admission to an intensive care unit. The study took place during an omicron outbreak in Chile between December and February.

Key Developments:

Virus Tracker: Cases pass 462 million; deaths top 6.05 million

Vaccine Tracker: More than 11 billion doses administered

New Covid Variant Cases Are Rising. Here’s What We Know So Far

Most People in U.K. Still Avoid Crowds After Covid Rules Relaxed

Pfizer Asks FDA to Clear Another Booster For Older Adults

Why China Is Sticking With Its Covid Zero Strategy: QuickTake

Europe Is Getting Caught by a Covid Resurgence After Rushed Exit

Sinovac Gives Children Modest Protection (7:30 a.m. HK)

Young children who received two doses of China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccine gained “modest” defenses against omicron infections, a study in Chile showed.

Researchers estimated the Sinovac shot has effectiveness rates of 38% against Covid-19, 65% against hospitalization, and 69% against an infection severe enough to require admission to an intensive care unit. The study took place during the omicron outbreak in Chile between December and February and was conducted by researchers, mostly working for local universities as well as the country’s health ministry.

The results, which were uploaded as a preprint on Research Square, haven’t undergone peer review yet offer insights into how the vaccine fares against the more-transmissible variant. It also sheds some light on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in children, as the spread of omicron led to more pediatric hospital admissions.

Hong Kong Refutes Mass-Testing Rumors (7:20 a.m. HK)

The Hong Kong government said that information circulating online about the date and details of a mass-testing drive isn’t official and shouldn’t be believed.

Universal testing “would be a large scale operation which called for precise execution,” a government spokesman said in a statement late Wednesday. The plan “is still being refined at the moment, and once confirmed, will be announced and widely publicized so that the public will be fully informed of the arrangements,” the statement said.

Hong Kong last week indefinitely postponed a plan to test the entire population for Covid this month to prioritize vaccinating the elderly and reduce fatalities.

Singapore Airlines Suspends Hong Kong Flights (5:26 p.m. HK)

Singapore Airlines will suspend its two daily passenger flights from Singapore to Hong Kong between March 17 and March 30. The two daily services from Hong Kong to Singapore aren’t affected, the airline said.

Three of the 11 imported cases reported in Hong Kong on Wednesday were from Singapore Airlines flight SQ894, according to a health official.

Hong Kong’s Crematoriums Are Nearly Full (4:58 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong’s crematoriums are straining under the pressure of the world’s highest Covid-19 death rate, while a lockdown in the neighboring mainland city of Shenzhen risks causing a shortage of coffins.

“Our crematoriums are working day and night, and they are already close to their capacity,” Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a briefing on Wednesday. “Within such a short period of time, we have seen so many deaths, and that would affect the logistics of funeral matters.”

Hong Kong reported 29,272 Covid cases and 217 deaths Wednesday. The city has recorded 962,581 cases and 4,634 deaths in the current outbreak.

Hong Kong to Close All Government Beaches (3:02 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong will close all government beaches starting Thursday until further notice, according to a statement.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a briefing earlier that Hong Kong will cordon off beaches as beachgoers have been seen not wearing masks. The government currently has no plans to further tighten social distancing measures.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.