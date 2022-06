Sinovac’s Covid-19 Shot Approved for Use in South Africa

(Bloomberg) -- Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s Coronavac Covid-19 vaccine has been registered for use in South Africa, the national health products regulator said.

The vaccine has a shelf-life of two years when stored between 2 and 8 degrees celsius, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said in a statement on Friday.

