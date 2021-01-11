Sinovac’s Covid Vaccine Approved by Indonesia for Emergency Use

Indonesia approved China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. shots for emergency use, paving the way for Southeast Asia’s largest economy to start its inoculation program.

The Covid-19 vaccine’s efficacy rate was about 65% during the most recent trials in Bandung, Penny Lukito, head of the food and drug regulator said in a press briefing on Monday.

