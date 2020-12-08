(Bloomberg) -- Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s coronavirus shot created antibodies among 97% of those administered with it in a final stage trial in Indonesia, said a company spokesperson on Tuesday.

Known as the seroconversion rate, this is separate from the vaccine’s efficacy, as a high seroconversion rate does not necessarily mean that the vaccine effectively protects people against Covid-19. Sinovac is still in the midst of determining its shot’s efficacy from final stage trial data, said the spokesperson.

Earlier, Iwan Setiawan, head of corporate communications at Indonesia’s state-owned company PT Bio Farma, told reporters that Sinovac’s shot had proven 97% effective in early trials there.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.