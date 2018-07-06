(Bloomberg) -- Chinese turbine maker Sinovel Wind Group Co. must pay $59 million as punishment for scheming to steal trade secrets from another wind technology firm, American Superconductor Corp., a U.S. judge ruled.

Sinovel was found guilty in January of orchestrating the theft in a rare criminal trade-secrets trial that called into question whether China is doing enough to clamp down on infringement of intellectual property, while escalating tensions between the countries.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson ordered the Chinese company to pay $1.5 million in fines and $57.5 million in restitution at a sentencing hearing Friday in Madison, Wisconsin, according to the Justice Department. American Superconductor claimed it suffered at least $800 million in losses from Sinovel’s scheme to pilfer its technology.

Collection of restitution from the Chinese firm was seen as difficult. American Superconductor reached a settlement with Sinovel, filed with the court on Wednesday, under which would pay the $57.5 million.

AMSC partnered with Sinovel on wind power projects after China passed a clean energy law in 2005, launching the development of major wind farms throughout the country. The Chinese firm built turbines and the U.S. company developed software and technology to control them.

Wind Turbines

Prosecutors said Sinovel, now China’s largest wind turbine manufacturer, contracted with a former AMSC employee in Austria to steal the code in 2011, and then refused to pay the U.S. firm for $800 million in products and services it had promised to buy. The software system, called Low Voltage Ride Through, as designed to help regulate the flow of electricity into a power grid.

AMSC, based in Devens, Massachusetts,had sought more than $1.2 billion in damages from Sinovel in Chinese courts, accusing Beijing-based Sinovel of putting the stolen source code in more than 1,000 turbines.

Although Sinovel had been providing long-term maintenance for some U.S. projects, it "fled from the United States" in 2013 "in attempt to avoid facing prosecution," prosecutors said in a June 26 court filing.

The case was initially brought by the Obama administration in 2013 through a special intellectual-property task force. At the time, the Justice Department described corporate espionage by Chinese agents as a threat to U.S. economic security. In August, President Donald Trump notched up pressure by encouraging the U.S. Trade Representative to investigate intellectual property theft by Chinese entities.

The case is U.S. v. Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd., 13-cr-84, U.S. District Court, Western District of Wisconsin (Madison).

