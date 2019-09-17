(Bloomberg) -- Sirius Minerals Plc plunged 64% as the company said it’s being forced back to the drawing board to finance its giant U.K. potash mine after canceling plans to sell a $500 million bond.

It’s the latest setback for a project that has, at times, seemed like a long shot. Sirius, which doesn’t have any other operations to generate cash flow, has faced a long battle to raise capital for the $3.8 billion mine in the north of England. It’s also had to overcome environmental opposition and concerns about demand prospects for its potash.

Sirius’s plans were thrown into doubt after it last month suspended the bond sale, which was required to unlock a $2.5 billion credit facility from JPMorgan Chase & Co. The company had planned to try again this month, but said Tuesday that it does not believe it could raise the money in the current market.

Sirius will now slow work on the mine as it carries out a strategic review over the next six months. The company will study options to adjust the construction schedule to lower risk, in addition to exploring alternative financing structures. It’s also planning to look at the possibility of bringing in a partner to buy “a significant part” of the project.

Sirius shares have now dropped 83% this year, giving the company a market value of about $310 million.

Sirius, backed by Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart, plans to extract polyhalite from a mine more than a mile deep. It had planned to produce the first potash in 2021 and has already started work sinking two giant shafts and digging a 37 kilometer (23 mile) tunnel to transport its potash to a port.

The company has garnered widespread local support, with the offer of investment and jobs, in one of the U.K.’s most economically deprived areas that was once a crucial steelmaking region before the closure of its plants.

Sirius had earlier been counting on getting loans guaranteed by the U.K.’s Infrastructure Project Authority, but secured the last-minute agreement with JPMorgan after a government deal failed to materialize.

The company said it sought U.K. government support after postponing the bond sale, but was turned down.

Sirius intends to terminate the revolving credit facility commitment in the coming days, it said.

