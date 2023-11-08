Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is relaunching its streaming app with new shows and features for customers who want to listen outside of their cars, a stronger challenge to industry leader Spotify Technology SA.

The product, priced at US$10 a month, will be available starting Dec. 14 in the Apple Inc. and Google app stores, as well as through Amazon.com Inc., the company said Wednesday.

New channels and shows will feature Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, John Mayer and James Corden. The company plans to offer new titles from audio-book service Audible starting next year, as well as an expanded selection of podcasts.

“The introduction of the new SiriusXM streaming experience marks a pivotal moment in our history, one that kicks off a new era of innovation at our company,” Jennifer Witz, SiriusXM’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

SiriusXM announced the new app a press event in New York.

Originally conceived as a way for customers to listen to satellite radio in their cars, Sirius has been expanding its offering to reach fans anywhere they want to listen. The company charges $24 a month for access to all its channels in a car and on streaming devices. Its streaming-only plans start at $5 a month and rise to $11 for a fuller assortment of programming.

Music streaming leader Spotify has also been expanding into podcasts as it looks to broaden its audience.