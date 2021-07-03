(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders need to engage in “constructive and ambitious” discussions to resolve a lingering Brexit dispute over the Irish border, the U.K.’s chief Brexit negotiator and its secretary of state for Northern Ireland wrote in the Irish Times.

Goods must be able to move “as freely as possible” within the customs territory of the U.K., and products important to Northern Irish consumers that come from Great Britain must continue to be available, David Frost and Brandon Lewis wrote in the opinion article.

Under the terms of the Brexit accord, Northern Ireland -- unlike the rest of the U.K. -- remained under the EU’s customs and single market rules to avoid creating a visible border with the Irish Republic, a move that would risk reviving sectarian conflicts. As a result, some U.K.-produced products that don’t meet EU standards risk being barred from entering Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened to suspend parts of the Brexit divorce agreement if the EU does not change its approach to checks on goods entering Northern Ireland.

The situation is “urgent” and the “way forward is to find a new balance in the way the protocol is operated,” Frost and Lewis wrote. “We must make a serious effort to do so rapidly.”

“If that is not possible, we will of course have to consider all our options, because we have an overriding responsibility and obligation to support peace, prosperity and stability in Northern Ireland,” they said.

