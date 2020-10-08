(Bloomberg) -- Six people were charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer as part of a plan to overthrow the state’s government, according to court papers unsealed in federal court in Michigan on Thursday.

Early this year, the FBI learned from social media that a group of people was discussing the “violent overthrow of certain government and law-enforcement components,” according to court papers.

“The group talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient,” according to the U.S. “They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions. At one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor.”

Whitmer, once considered a top contender as Joe Biden’s running mate on the Demoractic presidential ticket, has become a target of conservatives who believe her response to the coronavirus pandemic trampled on individual freedoms with statewide orders to wear masks and stay at home. This spring, hundreds of demonstrators, some of them armed, occupied the Michigan statehouse to protest the orders.

The Michigan Supreme Court later ruled that Whitmer lacked the authority to enforce such orders.

