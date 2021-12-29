(Bloomberg) -- Six telecommunications companies submitted applications in response to the invitation to apply for access to South Africa’s International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa said.

Submissions were received from MTN Group Ltd., Vodacom Group Ltd., Telkom SA SOC Ltd., Cell C Pty Ltd., Rain Networks and Liquid Telecoms South Africa Ltd., Icasa said in a statement on its website. An application from Women Building a Better Society reached the authority after the cut-off time and it wasn’t accepted.

Icasa has made available the IMT spectrum bands in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 2600MHz, and 3500MHz bands. The regulator intends to conduct an auction for the licensing of high demand spectrum by no later than March 31, it said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.