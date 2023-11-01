Six Flags, Cedar Fair Jump on Report of Possible Merger

(Bloomberg) -- Six Flags Entertainment Corp. and Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. both rose on a report that the two theme park operators are in talks to merge their businesses.

A deal could be announced as early as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Six Flags rose 5.5% to $20.99 as of 3:56 p.m. in New York, while Cedar Fair climbed 7% to $37.98.

Neither company responded to requests for comment. Cedar Fair is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday morning before trading in New York.

Under Chief Executive Officer Selim Bassoul, Six Flags has been repositioning itself to attract higher-end guests. The company has raised prices and freshened up the parks, which are known for attracting thrill-seeking fans to its roller coasters. Bassoul, who was appointed CEO in 2021, said in August that the strategy was working, with growth in profit and attendance.

Cedar Fair, which originated with a single park in Ohio, is known for regional attractions like Knott’s Berry Farm park in California.

The companies are roughly equal in size, with market values of around $1.8 billion. Sales at Six Flags totaled $1.36 billion last year, while Cedar Fair posted $1.82 billion.

