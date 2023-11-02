(Bloomberg) -- Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. is acquiring rival Six Flags Entertainment Corp. for about $1.88 billion in a deal that will create one of the biggest theme-park operators in the Americas.

Six Flags investors will get 0.58 of a share in a new company for each share they own, plus a $1 cash dividend, the companies said Thursday. That makes the sale worth about $22.50 per Six Flags share, although additional dividends may be paid. Cedar Fair investors will own about 51% of the combined company’s equity and Six Flags shareholders 49%.

Together, the two will operate 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resorts in the US, Canada and Mexico, potentially becoming a stronger rival to operators such as SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. and Walt Disney Co. The combination is expected to save the merged business about $200 million annually within two years of the deal closing and will add to earnings-per-share in the first 12 months.

The companies pegged the total value of the combined businesses, including debt, at $8 billion. Cedar Fair investors will swap their stock on a 1-for-1 basis.

Cedar Fair Chief Executive Officer Richard Zimmerman will lead the combined company and Selim Bassoul, the head of Six Flags, will become executive chairman. The new company will keep the Six Flags name, trade under the FUN ticker in New York, and be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024. It requires Six Flags shareholder approval and regulatory clearance. The companies said Six Flags’ largest investor, with a 13.6% stake, has signed a voting and support agreement in favor.

However, Six Flags investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC challenged the merger in a press release Thursday, saying the deal “does not maximize value for all shareholders and there are better alternatives available.”

Land & Buildings went on to say the company’s real estate alone would be worth $30 a share. The investor last year argued that Six Flags should pursue a real estate investment trust structure to unlock value.

Six Flags rose 6% to $22.25 at 2:33 p.m. in New York, while Cedar Fair was down 1.4% to $36.98.

Cedar Fair and Six Flags had discussed merging in 2019, but the plan never came to fruition, Reuters said at the time. In February 2022, Cedar Fair rejected a $63 a share buyout offer from SeaWorld.

Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair began with a single property in Ohio, and runs regional amusement parks and attractions such as California’s Knott’s Berry Farm and Pennsylvania’s Dorney Park. Six Flags’ regional theme and water parks across North America attract more than 145 million visitors annually.

--With assistance from Amy Thomson.

(Updates terms starting in first paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.