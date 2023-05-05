Six Injured After Fire at Shell Chemical Plant Near Houston

(Bloomberg) -- Six people have been injured after an explosion Friday at Shell Plc’s chemical plant on the Houston Ship Channel, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The blaze at the Deer Park, Texas, facility originated in a section of the plant that produces chemicals such as propylene, ethylene and butadiene that are the building blocks of plastics.

“We are currently experiencing fire within one of our units,” Shell said in a statement posted to a community message board. “The incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no threat to the community.”

The company didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment. Local authorities couldn’t be reached for comment.

Local television reports depict efforts a massive fire that’s sending black plumes of smoke over the city. The city of Deer Park said in a Twitter post that there is no shelter-in-place order in effect.

The fire that injured six contractors started at a heat exchanger in the facility’s Olefins Plant 3, according to one person, who asked not to be identified. The unit had been scheduled to undergo a major overhaul this year, but the work was delayed, said a second person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

--With assistance from Devika Krishna Kumar and Sheela Tobben.

(Updates with turnaround details in last)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.