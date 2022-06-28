(Bloomberg) -- An explosive President Donald Trump was indifferent to unfolding violence and effusive in his use of expletives as rioters stormed the US Capitol, a former White House aide told a congressional panel.

Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked for Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, testified before the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol details of conversations and interactions between Trump and his closest aides.

“As an American, I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It was un-American. We were watching the Capitol get defaced over a lie,” Hutchinson told the panel. “I still struggle to work through the emotions of that.”

Here are takeaways from the most dramatic hearing yet from the committee hearings.

1. Trump Officials Worried About Trouble

Ahead of Jan. 6, Trump officials worried that plans for a rally and a march on the Capitol could turn violent.

Hutchinson said that Meadows told her on Jan. 2 that “things might get real, real bad on January 6th,” adding that was when she was first scared about the planned activities for that day.

Hutchinson also recalled that Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told her that the consequences of Trump’s actions during the post-election period “could spiral out of control and potentially be dangerous.”

White House counsel Pat Cipollone and senior lawyer Eric Herschmann urged Trump to tone down the language in his speech on the White House Ellipse that day and omit phrases including “fight for Trump” and “I’ll be there with you,” because of legal concerns, Hutchinson said. Trump ultimately didn’t take their advice.

2. Trump Attempted to Take Control of the Presidential Vehicle

Trump, despite aides telling him he couldn’t travel to the Capitol after his speech, insisted on going anyway, and resorted to trying to grab the steering wheel and lunging at the driver, Hutchinson said.

“I’m the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now,” Hutchinson said she heard that Trump told Bobby Engel, the lead of his security detail. Trump reached to grab the steering wheel of the car, was told he was returning to the White House and then Trump motioned to Engel’s clavicle.

Hutchinson said she spoke to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during Trump’s Ellipse speech, and he was alarmed. “Figure it out, don’t come up here,” Hutchinson said McCarthy told her.

Cipollone also told Hutchinson to prevent Trump from going to the Capitol that day, telling her “we’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable” if Trump interferes Congress’s official counting of the electoral votes, she said.

Trump denied grabbing the wheel of the vehicle, saying in a social media post during the hearing that the claim was “fraudulent.”

3. Trump Turned Violent When Angry

Hutchinson testified about a pattern of violence with Trump when he was angry. Meadows said Trump thought Mike Pence deserved to be hanged, after hearing about chants from rioters to hang the vice president, she said.

She also said several times he flipped the table cloth to dump dishes on the floor or threw plates when he was angry.

One one occasion, Trump was so enraged that he threw his lunch at the wall after seeing an interview published in the AP with Attorney General William Barr saying there was no evidence of widespread fraud, Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson saw a shattered plate and ketchup dripping down the wall and helped Trump’s valet clean up the mess after Trump erupted after seeing the Barr interview published on Dec. 1, 2020. Barr resigned from the administration later that month.

Trump, in a social media post during the hearing, denied throwing any food or saying Pence deserved violence.

“I NEVER SAID, “MIKE PENCE DESERVES IT (to be hung). Another made up statement by a third rate social climber!” Trump said on Truth Social.

4. Trump Knew Rioters Had Weapons and Didn’t Care

Trump wanted the Secret Service to remove the metal detectors set up for people to enter the White House Ellipse to get close to the stage where Trump was scheduled to give a speech, Hutchinson said. Trump wanted the crowd to be bigger closer to the stage, but the president had been informed that many head weapons and couldn’t to pass through the magnetometers.

“They aren’t here to hurt me,” she recalled hearing Trump say. “Let them march to the Capitol from here,” he said.

“President Trump was aware that a number of the individuals in the crowd had weapons and were wearing body armor,” Republican Liz Cheney, the panel’s vice chair, said. “The crowd as we know did proceed to the Capitol,” Cheney added.

5. Trump Allies Are Intimidating Panel Witnesses

Cheney said that people involved in the panel’s investigation are receiving veiled warnings to watch what they say in their testimony. She said that the panel’s lawmakers are determining how to handle this potential witness tampering.

In one example, the message sent to the witness said that they would stay in the “good graces” of Trump World if they protected the right people. The message also warned that Trump reads transcripts and to keep that in mind during their testimony.

Another example read: “(A person) let me know you have your deposition tomorrow. He wants me to let you know that he is thinking about you. He knows you’re loyal, and you’re going to do the right thing when you go in for your deposition.”

6. Meadows, Giuliani Asked Trump for Pardons

Meadows and Rudy Giuliani sought presidential pardons for actions tied for the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, according to Hutchinson.

She said said she heard Trump and Meadows talking about pardoning those who attacked the Capitol as well.

Hutchinson, in taped testimony played at a previous hearing said that at least five Republican lawmakers Representatives Matt Gaetz, Scott Perry, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert and Mo Brooks also asked the White House for clemency.

Trump ally Michael Flynn also invoked the Fifth Amendment in taped testimony to the panel when asked if he believed in a peaceful transition of power and whether be thought the violence on Jan. 6 was justified.

(Corrects spelling of Hutchinson in second paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.