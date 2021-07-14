A group of U.S. senators has unveiled The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, the long-awaited cannabis reform bill that would effectively end decades of prohibition and federally legalize the drug. Below are six of the draft legislation's key parts that will be put forward for public comment by Sept. 1, after which a final bill will be filed and set for a vote in U.S. Congress. If successful, the bill will head to the White House for President Joe Biden's signature to formally become law.

Here are some of the core components of the proposal: