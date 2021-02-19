(Bloomberg) -- U.S. prosecutors charged six more members of the Oath Keepers for their alleged roles in the riot at the Capitol, claiming a wider conspiracy by the far-right militia.

The charges built on a conspiracy case the U.S. filed last month, expanding the number of alleged participants from three to nine. In the wake of the riot, prosecutors have charged more than 200 people with a range of crimes, from trespassing to assault. But recently the investigation has shifted to focus on members of right-wing groups who allegedly planned and coordinated the Jan. 6 attack.

