(Bloomberg) -- Start dreaming of your summer by the seaside Spanish now. A slate of new luxury hotels is coming to the islands of Ibiza and Mallorca just in time for the season, including a property that used to be Richard Branson’s private villa and a stylish offering from tennis superstar Rafael Nadal.

Ibiza is one of the world’s best-known nightlife spots, but it has beautiful beaches and pop-up restaurants from top chefs for those who aren’t looking to party into the morning hours. Mallorca may be an even more enticing option for discerning travelers, with its turquoise-blue waters, hiking trails, wineries and even a historic steam train that goes from Palma through the olive-tree filled countryside. Tourism on the Balearic Islands in 2022 recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Getting to Mallorca is easier than ever for Americans. Last summer, United Airlines initiated seasonal non-stop service from Newark to Palma de Mallorca Airport. Flights to Mallorca will resume May 25, so no need to transfer in Barcelona or Madrid on your way to “La Isla de la Calma.”

Here’s a look at some of the most promising hotels set to open in time for your summer vacation, whether you want to relax at a villa in the mountains or party at a beach club.

Son NetWhere: Mallorca, in the foothills of the Tramuntana MountainsWhen: Spring

This boutique property from the creators of Andalusian destination hotel Finca Cortesin is all about the famed natural beauty of Mallorca. Set on 57,000 square meters of majestic landscape, the hotel has just 31 guest rooms and suites on a historic 17th-century estate that feels remote, but is only a 15-minute drive from the lively city of Palma. The 30-meter pool flanked by shaded cabanas is sure to be a selling point, alongside a vineyard that produces Malvasia white wine. Rooms in May from €792 ($847), according to Son Net’s website.

Montesol Experimental IbizaWhere: Ibiza TownWhen: April

This city hotel is a transformation of the oldest on the island, which was built after World War I and then used as military barracks during the Spanish Civil War. Notable former guests include Princess Caroline of Monaco and Orson Welles. It was extensively redesigned by trendy French hotel designer Dorothée Meilichzon, and with its location right off the main strip of the Paseo Vara de Rey, it’s a perfect base for hitting up the bars and restaurants. The 33-key property features a rooftop bar with a view over the old town and DJ sets on the weekends. From €275.

Son BunyolaWhere: Northwest MallorcaWhen: June 16

Good news for travelers looking to live like Richard Branson: This hotel’s opening has been pushed forward to mid-June from August, so it’ll be bookable for the full summer season. The property that used to be the billionaire’s private villa will have two restaurants, one with a tapas lounge, and a swimming pool with sweeping views of a countryside that’s home to lush olive trees. The building itself dates back to the 1500s and is positioned on a Unesco world heritage site. With 26 rooms and suites, it’s sure to be one of the most intimate options on the island. From €600.

Mondrian IbizaWhere: Cala Llonga, IbizaWhen: June

This 154-key beachfront property on the east side of Ibiza will feature two pools overlooking the ocean, as well as an expansive terrace with great views of the bay and its pine-tree filled hills on either side. There will be three dining options, including a Japanese restaurant, a cocktail and coffee bar and a spot that will serve fresh fruit juice and smoothies in the morning and natural wines in the evening. It will open seasonally from June through mid-October. Room rates to be announced.

Hyde IbizaWhere: Cala Llonga, Ibiza When: June

Adjacent to the Mondrian, Hyde will be a fresh addition to Ibiza’s buzzing hotel scene, with 401 guest rooms that match the bohemian vibe of the island. Expect earth tones and natural textures that compliment the sweeping sea views out the windows. There will be five food and beverage offerings, including one focused on fresh seafood, a speakeasy with live music, and a day club with cabanas alongside internationally known DJs spinning sets. The brand’s COO Phil Zrihen says that Hyde has its roots in the LA club scene of the 2000s, so it’s a natural fit for Ibiza. Room rates to be announced.

Zel MallorcaWhere: Palmanova, MallorcaWhen: July

A new brand of resorts from Melia Hotels and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal is getting its start in Mallorca this summer, with plenty of breezy outdoor spaces to soak up the Mediterranean sun. There will be a courtyard at the heart of the hotel, terraces, rooftop areas and a beach club. Wellness will also be a focus, with group exercise classes and personal trainers — though Rafa himself is not guaranteed to be on the yoga mat next to you. Rooms from €315.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.