(Bloomberg) -- Six senior Flexport Inc. employees have left the company since the unexpected ousting Wednesday of Chief Executive Officer Dave Clark, adding to upheaval at the digital freight startup.

In addition to the departures of President and Chief Commercial Officer Teresa Carlson and human-resources chief Darcie Henry, both of which were reported on Thursday, four others are no longer at the San Francisco-based company, a spokesman said.

Read More: Flexport’s Petersen to Return as CEO After Clark Resigns

They include: Executive Vice President of Global Operations Tim Collins, Vice President of Communications Kelly Cheeseman, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Product and Technology Adrienne Wilhoit, and Jiten Behl, who had recently joined from Rivian Automotive Inc.

All except Behl had worked at Amazon.com Inc., according to their LinkedIn pages.

Now back as CEO, founder Ryan Petersen held a two-hour staff meeting on Thursday to stress three priorities — building customer relationships, fixing the quality of Flexport’s technology and services, and managing costs better — according to a person who attended the meeting.

He also said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that Flexport had rescinded offers to employees who were starting as soon as next week. The company is subleasing office space as well, Petersen said, including properties in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Dallas.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.