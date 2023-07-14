(Bloomberg) -- An increasing number of signs indicate that Argentina is entering its sixth recession of the past decade this year, demystifying scenes of packed restaurants in upscale Buenos Aires neighborhoods that suggested consumer spending would prove resilient.

A record drought that cost the economy $20 billion of agriculture exports is the main driver behind the depth of this year’s decline. But inflation of over 115% is outpacing wages, diminishing credit card spending and reducing big-ticket purchases as shoppers become anxious before this year’s presidential election.

While the peso’s depreciation — it’s declined more than 50% against the dollar in the last 12 months — fuels some consumption, Argentina’s economy is expected to enter recession in the third quarter, and contract by more than 3% for all of 2023.

Here are six warning signs of recession in Argentina.

Credit Card Debt

In May, credit card debt in pesos increased 90% from the same month a year earlier, trailing annual inflation by 25 percentage points, a wider gap than in much of last year. Consumers appear to be lightening their balance sheets before a key Aug. 13 primary election that historically provokes economic volatility.

Salaries

Argentines’ wages rose 104% year-on-year in April, only a bit behind annual inflation at the time, but under the hood, the damage is much worse. Argentina’s ballooning informal sector — all-cash jobs that pay little or no income tax — represents nearly half the labor market, but only a fifth of the weighting in the government’s official wage index.

Informal workers’ paychecks were 31 percentage points below inflation in April, outlining major income losses for millions of workers.

Exports

Goods exports are down 22% so far this year through May compared to the same period a year ago, posting a $2.7 billion deficit versus a trade surplus last year. Drought-battered commodities were the biggest drag on the trade balance, dropping 37.2% to exceed the declines seen during the 2018 drought or Covid-19 pandemic.

Export prices fell 7% in the first five months of 2023 and volumes 16%.

Economic activity

Economic activity fell 4.2% in April from a year ago, its sharpest monthly drop since the height of the pandemic in 2020. Although most sectors posted mild growth, agriculture activity plunged 37%, one of its worst months in several years. Mining and manufacturing also posted annual declines.

Big Ticket Items

Spenders are cutting back on large purchases, from TVs and air conditioners to tablets and dishwashers.

The number of units sold fell drastically for most home appliances during the first quarter of 2023, as current prices were down 8% adjusting for inflation. Among the most affected items were TVs, air conditioners and dryers or dishwashers, which had seen comfortable sales growth in 2022, though electric heaters remained a best-seller.

Fewer Factory Jobs Ahead

Argentina’s manufacturing sector — with well-paid, salaried jobs — is one of the bright spots in the country’s resilient labor market. But its good fortunes may be coming to an end. A greater share of factory managers now anticipate cutting more jobs than adding over the next three months, reversing the post-pandemic trend of expectations, government data shows.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.